United Kingdom: for foreign graduates, a special visa to enter the country. Yet another afterthought after Brexit

A new, special 2- or 3-year work visa will be granted by the UK government to graduates of the fifty most famous non-British universities in the world. This is yet another afterthought after Brexit. Actually, after the United Kingdom’s exit from the EU in 2016, explained by the need to close its borders to foreigners, exceptions have been made on many occasions by the Home Secretary to let graduates and workers, whom the British job market needs, pass its borders. Even Rishi Sunak, British Chancellor of the Exchequer, justified the new scheme with the need to “attract the companies of the future and make our country an international centre of innovation”. According to “London Economics”, an economic consultancy centre, a year’s worth of international students entering the UK makes the country earn 28.8 billion pounds, approximately 33.8 billion euros, benefiting every part of the country, including Scotland and Wales. According to the “Higher Education Policy Institute”, a research institute focussing on British universities, after the restrictions imposed by Brexit, in August 2021 the number of European students entering the UK decreased by 56% compared to the same period the year before. A return to Erasmus, through which thousands of European students used to go to the United Kingdom, is demanded by “Universities UK International”, an association specialising in the international relations of British universities, as well.