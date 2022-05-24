Germany: young German Catholics, the “soul” of Stuttgart’s Katholikentag

The Federation of Young German Catholics (Bdkj) will be there, at Stuttgart’s Katholikentag, with one of the most central stalls: from 25th to 29th May, the young German Catholics’ stage will be one of the liveliest and, as it happens on German Catholics’ Day every year, amidst workshops, talks, shows and interviews, as well as charity dinners, it will welcome prominent guests and high-level institutional and social debates. “We are looking forward to giving momentum to socio-political matters in Stuttgart and always keeping an eye on young people’s point of view”, the Federal President of Bdkj, Gregor Podschun, said in a release. Bdkj has organised one of the big conferences on the Catholic Day. With “Challenged spaces? Right-wing populism as a challenge to civil society”, on Friday 27th at 02.00 pm, after a speech by Andreas Speit, a journalist and rights expert in Germany, it will see speeches given by Lena Bloemacher, Federal President of Bdkj, Thomas Strobl, Interior Minister of Baden-Württemberg, mgr. Gerhard Feige, bishop of Magdeburg, and Stephan Anpalagan, a Protestant theologian, strategic consultant and expert in domestic politics and far-right movements. Those titled “Open eyes for young people”, due to take place on Friday at 04.30pm are expected to be quite lively exchanges of views too, with four panel discussions about climate change, international efforts, youth social work and peace policies in connection with the war in Ukraine.