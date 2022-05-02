Council of Europe: Mgr. Ganci (Holy See) to SIR, “inter-religious dialogue necessary to promote culture of peace”

(Foto SIR)

(Strasbourg) “The importance of inter-religious dialogue was reiterated at the Council of Europe today with an event attended by several leaders of traditional religious faiths in Europe. The event was promoted by the Italian Presidency of the Committee of Ministers in cooperation with the Deputy Secretary General of the Council of Europe”, Mgr. Marco Ganci, Permanent Observer of the Holy See in Strasbourg, told SIR news agency, speaking about the international conference held in Strasbourg entitled “Inter-religious dialogue on religion and peace, religion and human rights”. During the event, Mgr Ganci remarked, “it was emphasized that inter-religious dialogue is necessary to promote a culture of peace and to promote the essential values of the Council of Europe that are often in line with the Catholic Church’s action and teaching, such as peace, education, justice, and reconciliation. The event was also a timely opportunity to stress the importance of building a society based on common principles, like those recalled by Pope Francis in his encyclical ‘Fratelli Tutti’, namely for the construction of a society based on fraternity and human solidarity”. “We hope – Mgr Ganci added – that these activities will continue in a constructive and effective way in the future, so as to produce those fruits of hope and peace that are so necessary in today’s society”.