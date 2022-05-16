War in Ukraine: “Contact the European Union”, information for those fleeing the war. Phone and online services

“Contact the European Union” – this is the name of the Commission’s online service for those needing information. The service was also made available in Russian and Ukrainian to assist those fleeing the war in Ukraine. As of today, however, a phone helpline is also active for people to get information and assistance. “The Commission, through the Europe Direct Contact Centre, has been answering questions in writing since the end of March”, a statement from Brussels points out, but the service is now also available through the phone. The most frequently asked questions obviously concern the requirements for entering and travelling in the EU, and access to rights and opportunities such as education, jobs or healthcare. The number 00 800 6 7 8 9 10 11 can be called free of charge from within the EU, while from outside the EU the number to be called is +32 22 99 96 96 (international standard rate applies).