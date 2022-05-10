Ukraine: Pejcinovic Buric’s visit (Council of Europe). “Unimaginable sufferings. Stop the Russian attack”. Aid package

“Once again, I am asking to immediately end the hostilities and preserve the sovereignty and territorial integrity of Ukraine. The unimaginable sufferings and destruction inflicted on the Ukrainian population by the Russian attack and the barbaric violence against women and children have no place in our view of Europe as a continent of peace in which human rights are respected, democracy thrives, and the rule of law prevails”. This was stated by Marija Pejčinović Burić, secretary general of the Council of Europe, at the end of her visit to Ukraine. “I met president Zelenskyy, the deputy Prime Minister Stefanishyna, the Foreign Minister Kuleba, the first deputy Foreign Minister Dzhaparova, and members of the Ukrainian delegation to the Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe. I also met delegates of the army and civil society, including the leaders of the Majlis of the Crimean Tatar people, as well as visiting Borodyanka and Irpin”. Pejčinović Burić specifies: “I confirmed to president Zelenskyy and to the Ukrainian population that they have the unfailing support and solidarity of the Council of Europe in these very difficult times. The evidence of unspeakable atrocities I witnessed in our member state, Ukraine, are a source of deep concern. During my visit, I agreed with the Ukrainian authorities on a package of immediate measure to cope with the direct consequences of the Russian attack”.