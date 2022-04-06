EU: food crisis triggered by war in Ukraine. 554 million euros from the 27 member states to the Sahel and Lake Chad regions

“In the light of the worsening situation of food security and nutrition triggered by Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, today the European Union is strengthening its political and financial efforts for the African partner countries”. This can be read in a release issued by the EU Executive. A total of 554 million euros will be allocated in 2022 “to increase food security in the Sahel and Lake Chad regions”. Announced at the Brussels event on food security in the Sahel and Lake Chad regions, the EU’s support includes a humanitarian response as well as assistance in working at the deep causes of food insecurity in Burkina Faso, Cameroon, Chad, Mali, Mauritania, Niger and Nigeria. The High Representative for Foreign Affairs, Josep Borrell, states: “Russia’s brutal invasion of Ukraine has caused food prices to soar hugely and has worsened the risk of food scarcity. Food insecurity inevitably increases instability and inequality. To avoid such situation, we must help our partners become more self-sufficient and cooperate to strengthen our multilateral food system. Today, we are strengthening our political and financial efforts for the countries of the Sahel and Lake Chad regions, where millions of people are already in a critical situation; if we do not act quickly, these people might swell the ranks of the Ukrainian war victims”.