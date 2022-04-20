Fight against child sex abuse: EU Commission starts a public consultation on a review of European regulations

Today, the EU Commission is starting a public consultation on reviewing the existing EU regulations on the fight against child sex abuse that lay down “minimum rules concerning the definition of criminal offences and penalties in this area”. As announced in the “EU strategy for a more effective fight against child sex abuse”, the EU Commission – a release says – will assess the 2011 Directive on combating the sexual abuse and sexual exploitation of children “to identify the best practices and the remaining legal gaps”. “All the parties concerned, including civil society, public authorities, trade unions and citizens, are called to join in”. The results of such public consultation will “help assess the implementation of the directive and will act as a guideline for the development of further priority measures across the EU”. The public consultation is available here and is open to comments until 13th July 2022.