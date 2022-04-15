FAFCE: Federation of Catholic Families in Europe to celebrate its 25th anniversary with Pope Francis. Support for Ukrainian refugees

The Federation of Catholic Family Associations in Europe (FAFCE) is turning 25 and will celebrate this special anniversary with Pope Francis in an audience at the Vatican, on 10 June, prior to the World Meeting of Families (22-26 June). The FAFCE spread the news in its “Easter Newsletter”, calling the Papal audience a “special gift”. “We look forward” to this event in which the Pope will offer “a word of encouragement for family associations and family networks”, as was the case in 2017, during the 20th anniversary of FAFCE. It has been a time of promotion of “the beauty of the family, its commitment and the daily courage of parents, grandparents and children for the common good of our communities”, said President Vincenzo Bassi together with the two Vice-Presidents Angelika Weichsel Mitterrutzner and Cornel Barbut. “Families are the only ones who can offer Europe the demographic spring that is so necessary for a sustainable development”. “Europe will experience a special Easter this year”, the Newsletter reads, referring to the war in Ukraine which separates families who are “forced to flee, and face death, deprivation and fear”. The Federation stands united in this dramatic situation “in thought, in prayer and in action”. “Neglecting the sustainability of our own budget”, the FAFCE Presidency said, “around 8,500 euros have already been collected” which will be given to “organisations and our contacts working on the ground in Ukraine and at its borders”.