Council of Europe: Italian president Mattarella will be in Strasbourg on April 27th for the Parliamentary Assembly

The President of the Republic of Italy, Sergio Mattarella, will be in Strasbourg on Wednesday, April 27th, to attend the Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe (PACE), due to take place from April 25th to 28th. Mattarella will be there because of the Italian six-month presidency of the Council of Europe, which will end in May. PACE’s work will then be focussed on a debate about the “consequences of the Russian Federation’s attack against Ukraine”. In connection with such issue, also a so-called “Urgent Debate” on liability “for serious breaches of international humanitarian law”. Items on the agenda of the Parliamentary Assembly will also include the strengthening of the strategic partnership between the Council of Europe and the EU, the protection and promotion of real democracy in Europe, the use of confiscated criminal assets, the fight against children’s exposure to pornographic contents, preventon of excessive and unjustified use of force by law-enforcement officers. The Commissioner for Human Rights, Dunja Mijatović, will also take part in the plenary session to present the 2021 Annual Activity Report. As usual, a debate is expected to take place with the Secretary General of the Council of Europe, Marija Pejčinović Burić, and with the delegate of the Committee of Ministers, Benedetto Della Vedova.