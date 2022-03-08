8 March: Pejcinovic Buric (Council of Europe), women fleeing war “even more vulnerable, threatened by violence, sexual assault, and rape”

(Strasbourg) “Women and girls fleeing the conflict require specific support and protection”, Council of Europe Secretary General Marija Pejčinović Burić said in an appeal to mark Women’s Day, for it is clear that “war is always associated with distinct forms of violence against women and girls”. Indeed, as they try to escape conflicts, they “become even more vulnerable, threatened by violence, sexual assault, and rape”. Under the Istanbul Convention, states are required to implement “gender-sensitive reception procedures and support services” for asylum seekers. Which is why Pejčinović Burić calls for “an agreement to create genuine humanitarian corridors” to enable people – most of whom are women or children – to escape from war safely. The figures are growing by the day. According to UN High Commissioner for Refugees Filippo Grandi, their number has reached 2 million today.