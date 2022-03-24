European Council: 27 EU leaders exchange with Biden and Zelensky. Michel, “humanitarian, political, financial support”

(Photo SIR/European Council)

“Our European Council will start with a session on Thursday at 4:30 pm with the participation of President Biden. Together we will address Russia’s ongoing military aggression against Ukraine”. The President of the European Council, Charles Michel, said this in a letter to the 27 Heads of State and Government who will be meeting in Brussels today and tomorrow. “After the traditional exchange with the President of the European Parliament, we will pursue our exchange on Ukraine in a subsequent session, where we will be joined virtually by President Zelensky”. “As the war progresses”, Michael said, “we are seeing Russia increasingly attack the civilian population and target hospitals, schools and shelters. These war crimes must stop immediately. Those responsible, and their accomplices, will be held to account in accordance with international law”. “In our meeting, we will discuss how to best support Ukraine in these dramatic circumstances. The Ukrainian people have bravely stepped up to defend their country. But humanitarian needs within Ukraine are growing dramatically. And millions have had to flee their homes and leave their loved ones behind. We must continue to provide humanitarian, political, financial and material support to Ukraine. We will also examine the specific support we can offer Ukrainian refugees and their hosts”.