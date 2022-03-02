Germany: Caritas increases aid to Ukraine to €1.2 million. Preparations underway to receive refugees

Caritas is calling for the creation of corridors to allow humanitarian aid to reach people in Ukraine’s besieged cities. “We are extremely concerned about the escalation of fighting around the cities of Mariupol in the south and Kharkiv in north-eastern Ukraine”, said Caritas President Eva Maria Welskop-Deffaa. According to her, the massive deployment of troops, including against the capital Kyiv, may lead to dreadful developments. “We need to help people now. We managed to significantly increase our aid for people in Ukraine and Caritas organisations in neighbouring countries to €1.2 million. There is an unwavering will to donate”. Caritas Germany uses these funds to provide financial support for the relief efforts of Caritas Ukraine and for Caritas organisations in Poland, Slovenia, Moldova and Romania who provide assistance to refugees. As the war escalates, it will be increasingly dangerous for people to leave and more difficult for us to assist them”, the president of Caritas Ukraine, Tetiana Stawnychy, said yesterday, thanking Caritas organisations across the world for their great solidarity and support. “We are very impressed by the tireless commitment of Caritas Ukraine staff and volunteers on the ground. We have received signs of incredible support and solidarity from Caritas organizations in Lviv, Chernivtsi, Ivano-Frankivsk”, said Welskop-Deffaa. Many people from Ukraine are expected to arrive in Germany in the coming days and weeks, and they will need all kinds of help and support. The German Caritas Association is coordinating the efforts with the Federal Office for Migration and Refugees.