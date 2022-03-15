Ukraine: Italians in the UK called to action. Prayers, found-raising and trips to bring aids. Arrigo to SIR, “donating money did not feel enough”

Moments of prayer, collecting money and even the courage to go at once to bring food and medicines to the victims of the war. This is how the Italian community of the United Kingdom is responding to the Ukrainian emergency. “We will dedicate Mass on the fourth Sunday of Lent, which falls on March 27th, to Ukrainians, by praying and asking the congregations to give money”, father Andrea Fulco of the St Peter’s Italian Church in London explains. One of his parishioners, Paolo Arrigo, went off at once on day four of the war to bring medicines and food to the victims of the war in Lublin, on the border between Poland and Ukraine. His story was told by BBC and other British media. “Donating money did not feel enough”, Paolo Arrigo tells SIR. “I felt the need to do something more concrete. As soon as we arrived, we registered with the Police that asked us to take a mother with two children, aged 14 and 17, to the Polish city of Katowice”. Last Sunday, the man left again with his 18-year-old son for another mission. The Scalabrini fathers in Southern London also decided to join the campaign for aids and prayers for Ukraine, #WeCareforUkraine, organised by their Order. Personally involved in helping Ukraine is also the famous chef Enzo Oliveri, president of the UK section of the Federation of Italian Chefs, which is organising visas and training courses for Ukrainian refugees.