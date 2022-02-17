Netherlands: as from 25th February, no more face masks to get to Church. Bishops grateful for the efforts made to make celebrations possible

As from 25th February, those who want to go to a Dutch church will no longer need safe distancing or wearing a face mask. Since the government announced that from 15th to 25th February all Covid restrictions will be lifted, with a few little exceptions (for instance, a Green Pass will be required to have access to events with more than 500 people, face masks will have to be worn on public transport). This is because Dutch data on the number of Covid patients in intensive care units and in hospitals are decreasing, though infections are not. “The Bishops are grateful for the great efforts that have been made in the parishes in the last two years to make celebrations possible, despite the restrictions”, a notice posted on the Bishops’ website says. “They know how much it cost to pastoral teams, parish councils, volunteers and devotees”. The current rules will still apply in the weekend of 19-20 February, the notice specifies, since the loosening that will go into force in the Netherlands tomorrow, Friday 18th February, will apply to places where a Green Pass had been needed to get in so far. Wearing face masks and safe distancing will apply one week longer in freely accessible places, such as churches.