Austria: Vienna, ecumenical prayer for peace in Ukraine at St. Stephen’s Cathedral on Saturday

In Vienna, too, we pray for peace in Ukraine: Card. Christoph Schönborn and the Ordinariate for the Faithful of Eastern Rite in Austria invited the Austrian faithful to an ecumenical prayer for Ukraine at St. Stephen’s Cathedral on Saturday, at vespers. Among others, the Apostolic Nuncio Mgr. Pedro Lopez Quintana will attend the event. A Russian military invasion “will cause numerous victims”, the Vicar General of the Ordinariate for the Faithful of Eastern Rite, Yuri Kolasa, told Catholic news agency Kathpress today. The conflict is not just about Ukraine; it is the security of Europe as a whole that is at stake. “In addition to all diplomatic efforts, another effort will always remain the most powerful and hopeful: our praying together”. According to Fr. Kolasa, “prayer is essential to resolve the crisis linked to an attack on Ukraine”. “We need prayer to change hearts and open them to constructive dialogue”. The Vicar General also referred to Pope Francis, who has repeatedly expressed his concern for Ukraine and urged the world’s powerful to resolve the crisis with “serious dialogue, not with weapons”.