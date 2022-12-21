European Union: humanitarian aids allocated to vulnerable people in Iraq. Supporting 4 thousand families

Today, the European Commission announced it will allocate another 4 million euros in humanitarian aids to help vulnerable people who are facing food insecurity in Iraq. Such aid is expected to support up to 4 thousand displaced vulnerable people through monthly cash assistance while they go through the procedures to get identification and civil documents, as well as one thousand families with a chronically ill member who can no longer meet their essential needs. “An increasing number of vulnerable people, mainly displaced ones, are affected by greater food insecurity in Iraq”, the Commissioner for Crisis Management, Janez Lenarčič, explained. “Russia’s war against Ukraine is having an impact on lots of lives across the world, especially people who are already facing problems”. Hence the European Commission’s decision to “help those who are in need”. Since 2014, the EU has allocated 530.5 million euros in humanitarian aids to help people in Iraq.