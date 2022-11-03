Portugal: Bishops’ Plenary Assembly in Fatima to discuss vocations to the priesthood, child protection and WYD

The Bishops of Portugal will hold their Plenary Assembly in Fatima from 7 to 10 November. According to a statement from the General Secretary Manuel Joaquim Gomes Barbosa, items on the agenda include the approval of the document entitled “The Gift of the Priestly Vocation. Ratio Nationalis Institutionis Sacerdotalis”; the protection of minors and vulnerable adults, with an update on the current situation; World Youth Day 2023 in Lisbon; and an exchange of views ahead of the continental phase of the Synod 2021-2024, with the selection of the participants in the European event in Prague in February. The work will open on Monday afternoon, 7 November, and will end on 10 November. At the end of the Plenary Assembly, the President of the Bishops’ Conference, Bishop José Ornelas Carvalho of Leiria-Fátima, will brief journalists about the outcome of the discussions.