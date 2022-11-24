Violence against women: EU Commission, EU helpline for victims. Number to call is 116 016

The European Commission is announcing a European helpline for women who are victims of violence. The number to call is 116 016, the European Commission announced in a statement marking the International Day for the Elimination of Violence against Women. Victims will be able to call the same number across the EU to get advice and support. “Violence against women happens in every country. The facts are shocking – one in three women have experienced physical or sexual violence. One in five girls today are victims of child sexual abuse. Online violence is on the rise, with one in two young women experiencing gender-based cyber violence. The EU condemns all forms of violence against women and girls. It is unacceptable in the 21st century that women and girls continue to be abused, harassed, raped, mutilated or forced into marriage”, the European Commission and the EU High Representative, Josep Borrell, said in a joint statement.