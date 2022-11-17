EU Commission: Ukraine, winter is coming, new humanitarian aid from Brussels. Emergency for electricity and drinking water

The European Commission is coordinating the delivery of new emergency humanitarian aid and electricity to Ukraine. In total, 1,800 tons of supplies will be delivered through the EU Civil Protection Mechanism, the European Commission announced in a statement. Supplies will include power generators, shelter items, first aid kits, protecting clothing, firefighting equipment, water trucks, and buses. This brings the total material aid channelled to Ukraine to 74,000 tonnes in the value of over €450 million, which comes on top of the €523 million in financial humanitarian assistance. The latest support comes from Belgium, Finland, Germany, Slovakia, Luxembourg, and Sweden. “On the eve of winter, people are being cut off electricity and heating. The key priority of our humanitarian operations today is to scale up winterisation assistance. The EU is working around the clock to help sustain the electricity supply in Ukraine”, said Commissioner for Crisis Management Janez Lenarčič. In addition, the EU’s Emergency Response Coordination Centre is coordinating medical evacuations of wounded or ill Ukrainians to hospitals across Europe. Finally, the EU’s humanitarian partners “are already reaching vulnerable populations in Kherson with vital supplies like food, water, hygiene kits, shelter materials and critical household items”.