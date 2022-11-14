European Union: first Employment and Social Rights Forum. Policies for a “just transition, where everyone is brought along”

The first European Employment and Social Rights Forum will take place in Brussels (and online) on 16 and 17 November. Called for by the European Commission, it will provide insights into the “social dimension of the green transition”. Five years after the introduction of the European Pillar of Social Rights, the event aims to take stock of the policies adopted and identify the best solutions for the future, so as to ensure that the “transition is socially-just and everyone is brought along”, the presentation of the Forum reads. The starting point is that “Russia’s invasion of Ukraine has increased the need to accelerate the green transition and diversify our energy supplies”. The Forum, which will be opened by a virtual message from Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, will feature, amongst others, interventions by former Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker; Commissioners Schmit and Dalli; Czech Deputy Prime Minister Jurečka; and by representatives from the business sector and academia. Plenary sessions will alternate with working group discussions. Mariana Mazzucato, professor at the University College London and founder of the Institute for Innovation and Public Purpose will deliver the keynote lecture.