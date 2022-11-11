Romania-Ukraine: new border point opened. New refugee wave expected

Since the start of the war last spring, Ukraine has sent more than 6.5 million tons of cereals to Europe via Romania. Today, the two neighbouring countries have opened a new border customs office at Vicovu de Sus (in the Suceava district, Romania) – Krasnoilsk (Ukraine), in the presence of the Romanian and Ukrainian Prime Ministers, Nicolae Ciucă and Denys Šhmyhal. “This is the first checkpoint to open between our countries in many years. A crossing point not only between Ukraine and Romania, but also between Ukraine and the European Union”, Romanian Prime Minister Ciucă said at a press conference today. “In these difficult times for Ukraine after the Russian aggression – he added –, we need to show solidarity and unity”. The Ukrainian Prime Minister thanked the Romanian authorities and explained that “this new crossing point represents a rapprochement between our states and confirms our path towards European integration”. Šhmyhal also informed that this is the seventh border point between the two countries, and that work is being done to open up another seven. As the cold winter is approaching, Romanian authorities recently said that the country is getting ready to receive a new wave of Ukrainian refugees. Indeed, many Ukrainians displaced to other regions of their country are living in dire conditions, now aggravated by the destruction of Ukraine’s energy infrastructure by the Russian army