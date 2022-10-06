Scotland: Bishops’ Conference reshuffled to “move with the times”

The Bishops’ Conference of Scotland opted for a dramatic reorganisation of its structure. In a recent plenary meeting at the Royal Scots College (Salamanca, Spain), news of which was given by the Scottish Bishops’ News Agency, it was decided that from now on the Bishops’ agencies and responsibilities will be reorganised around six areas, which are officially named: proclaiming the Good News of Jesus Christ; promoting respect and care for human life; supporting lay vocations; ordering Sacred Liturgy and Worship; forming for Ministry; nurturing Catholic heritage and culture. As explained by the Bishops in a notice, such reorganisation reflects the Bishops’ Conference’s “vision”: “faith seeks understanding in the light of the joy of the Gospel” and tries to pursue its “mission”: “walking together in faith with the lay people, clergy and religious of Scotland, we embrace and share the joy of the Gospel and the vision of the Catholic Church”. The president of the Bishops’ Conference, bishop Hugh Gilbert, explained that such reorganisation is born of the “attempt to move with the times”, so as to keep “sharing the joy of the Gospel and the vision of the Catholic Church with the people of Scotland”.