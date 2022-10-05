EU Parliament: energy crisis, protecting households and businesses. Embargo on Russian imports

(Strasbourg) Russia’s war of aggression against Ukraine and the weaponisation of the fossil energy supply “has dramatically exacerbated already-existing instability in the energy market and led to increasing energy prices and a cost-of-living crisis”. This is what MEPs stated in a resolution adopted today in Strasbourg after a long debate with European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen. The document affirms that consumers who cannot afford their energy bills should not have their supply cut off and underlines the need to avoid home evictions for vulnerable households who are unable to pay their bills and rental costs. Consumers should “be better protected from their fixed-rate contracts being suspended or withdrawn by suppliers, as well as from exorbitant pre-payments for gas and electricity”. MEPs argue that “exceptional times require exceptional emergency measures. In this respect, the EU must act as united as ever, and all measures taken at the EU level must be fully compatible with the European Union’s climate goals in the long term. Unprecedented solidarity is needed”. MEPs insist that “companies that have benefited from windfall profits must contribute to mitigating the negative consequences of the crisis”. A comprehensive reform of the energy market is required towards decarbonisation. Finally, Parliament reiterates its call for an immediate and full embargo on Russian imports of oil, coal, nuclear fuel and gas, and for Nord Stream 1 and 2 to be completely abandoned.