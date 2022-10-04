EU Parliament: Mahsa Amini, debate in Strasbourg on protests for women’s rights in Iran

(Strasbourg) “The death of Mahsa Amini and the repression of women’s rights protesters in Iran” is an item on the agenda of the European Parliament that will debate this topical issue in Strasbourg this afternoon. MEPs will discuss the protests against the Islamic regime in Iran with EU Foreign Policy Chief Josep Borrell. “The nationwide demonstrations were triggered by the death in Tehran on 16 September of 22-year-old Mahsa Amini at the hands of Iran’s morality police, who assaulted her for, they claimed, incorrectly wearing her hijab. Since then, – Parliament said in a statement – they have rocked the nation and resulted in many injuries and the deaths of many protesters”. Iran’s President Ebrahim Raisi said that Ms Amini’s death will be investigated, but he also pledged a firm crackdown against the protests. MEPs will be voting on a resolution on Thursday.