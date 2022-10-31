Ukraine-EU: EU Commission, 100 million euros to support member states welcoming refugees

The European Commission has delivered another 100 million euros to seven member states that have welcomed a high number of refugees. Such decision follows up on the global pledging event of April 9th, “Stand Up for Ukraine”, in which the EU Commission pledged to allocate 400 million euros to support Ukrainian refugees in the most affected member states. The first 248 million euros’ tranche was delivered by way of emergency support to five member states in May. Therefore, Poland, Romania, Hungary, Slovakia and the Czech Republic have already benefited from such additional support. This second tranche of the emergency support from the Home Affairs Fund will support Poland, Slovakia, the Czech Republic, Bulgaria, Estonia, Latvia and Lithuania. “The states – a notice from Brussels points out – can use such funds to keep providing immediate support to the refugees, such as food, transport and temporary housing. Such funds may also support their efforts for the social inclusion of the refugees, including vulnerable ones, such as unaccompanied children”. Even “civil society organisations and local and regional agencies play a key role in providing support. So, the member states need to make sure such emergency funds are also delivered to them”. The remaining 52 million euros “will be directed into new needs later on, such as housing projects, provision of psychological first aid, mental health and psychosocial support for people fleeing Ukraine”.