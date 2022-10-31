Eurostat: rise in electricity and gas prices in almost all EU Member States. With the exception of Hungary.

Household electricity prices rose in 22 EU Member States in the first half of 2022, compared with the first half of 2021. The largest increase (expressed in national currency) was registered in Czechia (+62%), ahead of Latvia (+59%) and Denmark (+57%). The data comes from a study by Eurostat released today. It points to five decreases in household electricity prices among Member States: the Netherlands (-54%), Slovenia (-16%), Poland (-3%), Portugal and Hungary (both -1%). “The drops in the Netherlands, Slovenia and Poland were connected to government subsidies and allowances, while in Hungary, prices are regulated”. Expressed in euro, average household electricity prices in the first half of 2022 were lowest in the Netherlands (€5.9 per 100 kWh), Hungary (€9.5) and Bulgaria (€10.9) and highest in Denmark (€45.6), Belgium (€33.8), Germany (€32.8) and Italy (€31.2).

Between the first half of 2021 and the first half of 2022, gas prices increased in 23 of the 24 EU Member States for which data are available. Gas prices surged the most in Estonia (+154%), Lithuania (+110%) and Bulgaria (+108%), mainly driven by the cost of energy. Only in one Member State did natural gas prices for household consumers marginally fall in the same period: Hungary (-0.5%), where prices are regulated.

Expressed in euro, average household gas prices in the first half of 2022 were lowest in Hungary (€2.9 per 100 kWh), Croatia (€4.1) and Latvia (€4.6) and highest in Sweden (€22.2), Denmark (€16.0) and the Netherlands (€12.9).