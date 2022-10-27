Synodal document: Bätzing (Germany), “more dialogue is needed between Churches” in Europe and around the world

“This working document makes it clear that the Church’s Synodal Path in Germany is to be understood as part of a synodal process that encompasses the whole Church”. The President of the German Bishops, Georg Bätzing, said this in a statement summarising the document prepared for the continental stage of the Synod on Synodality. The text, entitled “Enlarge the space of your tent (Is 54:2)”, was presented at the Vatican’s press office today. “The issues we address in the four forums and synodal assemblies in Germany are also raised in other parts of the Church”, Mgr. Bätzing said. Moreover, the document provides “significant and valuable out-of-the-box insights into the issues, problems, and perspectives of other segments of God’s people in the world”. There are common elements, but also “differences and specificities to discover”. According to the German Bishop, the document may also be “an encouragement” to seek “dialogue with other particular Churches”, even more than we have done so far. It is an invitation to listen to each other in the global synodal journey and to approach the next phase together”. It is “impressive”, Mgr Bätzing pointed out, that “the Bishops’ Conferences of the countries where war and persecution are the order of the day, such as Ukraine or Haiti, have also given their views” in the listening sessions.