Romania: Bucharest, Bible training course for religion teachers

(Foto SIR)

Literature and the Bible, history-historiography and the Bible, and hermeneutics and Biblical theology. These are the subjects covered in the Bible training course for religious teachers currently being held in Romania. Jointly organised by the Education Committee of the Episcopal Conference of Romania (CER) and the Catholic Biblical Federation (CBF), with the financial support of Renovabis, the training is the first of its kind organized by the CER. The course began on the evening of Monday, 24 October, with an introduction to the course, and will end on the morning of Friday, 28 October, with a time of sharing and a Mass celebrated by Mgr Aurel Percă, Metropolitan Archbishop of Bucharest and Vice-President of the CER. The training is being held at the monastery of the Carmelite Fathers in Snagov, near Bucharest. It brings together twenty-five religion teachers from eight dioceses and eparchies of the Church in Romania. The programme includes conferences, workshops, group meetings for reflection and sharing, lectio divina, and a Jewish dinner on Friday evening. The lecturers are Romanian specialists, priests, and religious and lay people, including an Orthodox professor. “The course helps religion teachers to deepen their study of the Bible and learn about the latest trends in specialist literature”, Fr Eduard Patrașcu, Biblical scholar, CBF coordinator for Central Europe, and initiator of the Bible training course for religion teachers, told SIR news agency.