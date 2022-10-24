United Kingdom: Sunak is Prime Minister. Longley (analyst), “the only politician who can give us a stable government”

(Foto ANSA/SIR)

“There is no doubt that what the United Kingdom needs, right now, is to get back into the European Single Market and the Customs Union. Only such route would take the country out of economic chaos and would repair the damage made to its international reputation by the previous governments of Boris Johnson and Liz Truss. However, I am not sure Rishi Sunak, the new Tory leader who will soon be Prime Minister, will have the courage to take such route, even if I am very happy he has been elected. Of course, he is the only politician right now who can provide us with a stable government, which we so desperately need”. With these words, Clifford Longley, Catholic commentator for the BBC and former religious correspondent of the “Times” and the “Daily Telegraph”, commented the election of 42-year-old Rishi Sunak as leader of the Conservative Party and as Prime Minister, the first Indian Prime Minister in the history of the United Kingdom. “I have great esteem for Sunak, who has high moral standards – Longley points out – as he proved when he stopped supporting the ex-Prime Minister Boris Johnson, charged with having organised parties in Downing Street in breach of Covid rules. He has a background in high finance and proved to be very expert when he was Finance Minister and Chancellor of the Exchequer during the pandemic. In his hands, the Conservative Party and the country are safe, even if the damage done in the last few months is huge and not all of it can be repaired”.