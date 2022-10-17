FAFCE: Paris, meeting of the Executive Committee “to establish guidelines for the next few weeks”. A focus on family life and demography

Vincenzo Bassi (Foto Parlamento europeo)

The Executive Committee of the Federation of Catholic Family Associations in Europe will be meeting in Paris from 18th to 20th October “to establish the main guidelines of EU-wide work for the next few months”. They will be hosted by Cnafc, the French association that is a member of Fafce. It will be the first meeting since the audience with Pope Francis last June, as Vincenzo Bassi, president of Fafce, pointed out: the Pope “encouraged us to continue our efforts in support of the creation and strengthening of family networks”. On the first day of the meeting in Paris, a conversation will be held with the Permanent Observer of the Holy See to Unesco, mgr. Éric Soviguidi, to discuss “the importance of parental education and responsibility in this sphere”. On 19th October, Mass will be held in the Chapel of Our Lady of the Miraculous Medal to “entrust work for families in Europe to the Virgin”; the apostolic nuncio to France, mgr. Celestino Migliore, will officiate. The day after, the first ever international States General of Birth will be held (Collège des Bernardins, 2pm-6.30pm): demographers, philosophers, citizens and political leaders from all over Europe are expected to attend the event “to discuss the root causes of the demographic deficit and provide solutions for the future of Europe”. Such reflections want to be a response to Pope Francis’s encouragement as well as “Fafce’s contribution in this time of synodality for the Catholic Church”, Bassi explained.