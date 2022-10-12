EU: Year of Youth, new DiscoverEU call. 35,000 rail passes for 18-year-olds in Europe

A new edition of the DiscoverEU call is now online: 35,000 rail passes are up for grabs for those born between 1 January and 31 December 2004, giving them a chance to explore Europe. To get a pass, young people must register on the European Youth Portal and take a quiz. The lucky winners will be able to travel across Europe for up to 30 days during the travel period 1 March 2023 and 29 February 2024. With the European Year of Youth 2022, the number of travel passes has been boosted, the Commission announced in a statement: in total, 70,000 passes are made available this year. DiscoverEU is now part of Erasmus+, therefore participants from Iceland, Liechtenstein, North Macedonia, Norway, Serbia and Turkey are also eligible to apply. “2022 is the European Year of Youth and this is a crucial moment in European history”, said Commissioner for Youth Mariya Gabriel. “We need to focus on the younger generations, to offer them the possibility to broaden their horizon in order to build a more connected and tolerant world”. DiscoverEU is a tool that, through travelling, “allows young people to explore our diversity but also find out so many similarities”. The deadline to apply is 25 October at noon.