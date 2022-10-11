COMECE: Brussels, EU Bishops to hold plenary to discuss implications of war in Ukraine. “Mass for Europe” tomorrow

From 12 to 14 October, the delegates of the Bishops’ Conferences of the European Union will be attending the autumn plenary assembly of COMECE in Brussels “for an in-depth discussion on the socio-economic and geopolitical implications of the Russian invasion of Ukraine, with a particular emphasis on the energy crisis”, the COMECE website reads.

The event will feature a dialogue meeting with Klaus Welle, former Secretary General of the European Parliament, an exchange with Pascal Lamy, former Director General of the World Trade Organisation and Coordinator of the Jacques Delors think tanks network, and Philip McDonagh, Director of the Centre for Religion, Human Values, and International Relations at the Dublin City University. “In the current context of the Russian military aggression on Ukraine – COMECE explained -, the EU Bishops will analyse the diverse implications of the war, shaping future COMECE contributions to EU policies promoting peace and justice in Europe and the world”. The Bishops will focus their attention on “the condition of the many refugees who have fled from their own country because of the conflict” and on “the most economically vulnerable people who find it difficult to meet their basic needs due to the rising energy and commodities prices”.

The programme also includes a “Mass for Europe” at the Church of Notre-Dame au Sablon tomorrow, Wednesday 12 October, at 19:00. The Mass will be presided by COMECE President Cardinal Jean-Claude Hollerich and concelebrated by the Bishop Delegates of the Bishops’ Conferences of the 27 EU Member States.