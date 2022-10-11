60th anniversary of Second Vatican Council: Stetter-Karp (Zdk Germany), “revolutionary but still to be implemented”. CA Austria, “renewal has stopped, on with Pope Francis’s reforms”

What happened with the Second Vatican Council “was revolutionary. But 11th October 1962 reminds us that we cannot settle for the views of the past decades. Some reforms have not been completed. Others have never been started. Today we must do what is still to be done”: this was said by Irme Stetter-Karp, president of the Central Committee of German Catholics (ZdK), in a statement to mark the 60th anniversary of the opening of the Council. Discernment about the signs of the times “led to innovations in theological thought” with favourable impacts on the other religions, on liturgical reform, and on the new way of thinking of the relationship between the Church and people, Stetter Karp goes on; a “culture of participation” has come to the fore, but its results have not been fully achieved yet. The Church needs change and “open ears and open hearts: the Church will not go anywhere without an open attitude”.

Even according to Catholic Action Austria, the renewal kickstarted by the Council “has stopped”, especially in connection with lay people’s chance to “have their say in the decision-making processes”. The farther the distance from the Council, the more “the conservative forces get stronger and more influential”. The wish is “that the reforming efforts started by Francis may be successful. Even at the start of the Second Vatical Council, there were doubts and resistance. But the Spirit of God that makes all things new has been stronger. We confide in Him”.