Austria: Van der Bellen re-elected President of the Republic. Congratulations from Card. Schönborn, “service of the common good and social cohesion”

A clear victory for Alexander Van der Bellen, who was re-elected federal president of Austria in the first round of voting with 54.6% of the vote, thereby securing another six-year term at the helm of the country. Far-right candidate Walter Rosenkranz, from the Freedom Party of Austria (FPÖ), who was Van der Bellen’s main rival and could have led to a runoff, only obtained 19.1% of the vote. Van der Bellen got the upper hand in all Länder. Independent candidate Tassilo Wallentin came in third with 8.4% of the vote, followed by Dominik Wlazny (alias Marco Pogo), the leader of the Beer Party, with 8.2 % of the vote. Cardinal Christoph Schönborn of Vienna congratulated Van der Bellen in a tweet last evening, wishing the federal President “much strength and blessings in this difficult time for his great work at the service of the common good and the cohesion of all the people of our country”. European leaders also sent messages to congratulate Van der Bellen on his re-election. “I am pleased that we can continue our cooperation in a spirit of strong partnership”, European Council President Charles Michel wrote. The President of the European Commission, Ursula von der Leyen, added in her congratulatory tweet: “In these difficult times, we stand for a united Europe that finds solutions that are beneficial for both: Austria and the EU as a whole”.