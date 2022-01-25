EU Parliament: special session on 27 January to mark Remembrance Day in memory of Holocaust victims

(Brussels) A special plenary meeting of the European Parliament will take place in Brussels to mark International Holocaust Remembrance Day on Thursday, 27 January. “77 years after the liberation of the Auschwitz Nazi concentration camp on 27 January 1945, MEPs will honour the International Day of Commemoration in memory of the victims of the Holocaust”, a statement reads. The ceremony will start at 12.30 with a speech by the President of the European Parliament Roberta Metsola, followed by a musical interlude. 100-year-old Holocaust survivor Margot Friedländer will then address MEPs. The commemoration will conclude with a minute’s silence in honour of the victims of the Holocaust and a second musical interlude. Margot Friedländer was born in 1921 in Berlin. In 1943, her mother and brother were deported to Auschwitz, where they were both murdered. At the age of 21, she went into hiding, but was tracked down in 1944 and deported to the Theresienstadt concentration camp. She was the only member of her family to survive. Together with her husband Adolph Friedländer, whom she knew from Berlin and met again in Theresiensadt, Margot moved to the US in 1946. She moved back to Berlin in 2010.