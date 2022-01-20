UK: “Women Who Changed the Church”, series of online lectures by Beaufort Institute of Theology

“Women Who Changed the Church” is the title of a series of online lectures that will be hosted by the Margaret Beaufort Institute of Theology in Cambridge from today, 20 January, until 10 March. The series explores the “lives and actions” of women who “have been transformational” throughout the history of the Church, the organizers explain. Mary Mother of God; women in the German Reformation; St Teresa of Avila; women religious, charitable ministries, and the welfare state; female self-understanding and the idea of religious femininity; women deacons and the Synod; unruly Catholic nuns; and, finally, the experience of black religious in the African American freedom struggle. These eight themes will be addressed during the eight lectures that can be watched online, upon registration, on the website of the Institute of Theology.