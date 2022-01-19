Romania: Week of Prayer for the Unity of Christians. Mgr. Perca to SIR, “we don’t lose heart. We keep praying wholeheartedly”

(Foto Eparchia di Oradea)

“The ideal of unity is still distant, but we don’t lose heart: we keep praying and do it wholeheartedly”. This was said to SIR by mgr. Aurel Percă, metropolitan archbishop of Bucharest. The Week of Prayer for the Unity of Christians began in the Romanian capital on Tuesday, January 18th, with a celebration of the Word in the Roman-Catholic cathedral of St Joseph. It was attended by delegates of the Romanian Orthodox Church, the Lutheran Evangelical Church, the Armenian Church, the reformed Church and the Romanian Greek-Catholic Church. Every day of the Week of Prayer, a meeting will be hosted by a different church and will end in the Orthodox Cașin Monastery on January 25th. “It is Christ’s wish that all may be one. Along with all Christians, we try to take this step forward, because there is the Holy spirit that works and brings us together. And just like the Three Wise Men followed the star together, we too, the Christians, must follow Jesus and get to know His very light”, mgr. Percă explains. The Week of Prayer for the Unity of Christians is celebrated in all the big cities of Romania. In Oradea, it already began on Sunday, January 16th, in the Roman-Catholic cathedral that saw Roman Catholic, Greek Catholic, Orthodox, Lutheran Evangelical, Unitarian, Pentecostal and reformed devotees and Messianic Jews praying together.