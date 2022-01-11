David Sassoli: tribute from PMs and Chancellors. “A friend, a true European, he defended EU values and principles”.

European leaders express their sorrow at the death of David Sassoli and post pictures of their meetings and handshakes with the President of the European Parliament. “What sad news the death of President Sassoli”, Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez wrote in a tweet, calling him “a progressive friend, a great defender of European values, who in recent years has worked hard during the pandemic for a more United and social Europe”. For Austrian Chancellor Karl Nehammer, Sassoli was a “committed European”. Croatian Prime Minister Andrej Plenkovic recalls the “excellent cooperation” during the European Presidency of Croatia in 2020 and adds: “David was a great friend and made a significant contribution to strengthening the European democracy”. For Cypriot Prime Minister Nicos Anastasiades, “his work to modernize the European Parliament was visionary”.

Portuguese Antonio Costa recalls Sassoli as “a friend with whom I had the privilege of working closely in the past two years. A humanist who, as a journalist, MEP and President of the European Parliament, has always defended European values with courage and freedom”. And he promises: “We will continue your mission, David!”. Slovak Prime Minister Eduard Heger speaks of a “huge loss” and remembers Sassoli for “his kindness and professional approach”, which “we will sorely miss”, adding that he is “grateful for having known him personally, even outside the European Council”.

“Thank you, David!”, writes Lithuanian President Gitanas Nauseda in Italian, after calling him “a true European firmly defending democratic values and fully devoted to the European project. We will always remember his efforts in creating a more effective Europe, closer to the citizens”. “He was a friend of Romania and a leader who fought for European values and principles”, said President Klaus Iohannis. For Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte, Sassoli was “always hard-working for the benefit of Europe and a strong defender of its values and principles. And above all a kind and gentle man”.

“Europe loses a committed President of the Parliament, Italy an intelligent politician, Germany a good friend”, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz wrote in a message of condolences to the family. Even Finnish Prime Minister Sanna Marin expressed her condolences to the family on the death of David Sassoli, “a great European who dedicated his life to democracy”. And the French Presidency of the Council of the EU in a tweet on its account expressed its condolences to the family, friends and members of the European Parliament “where he served as President with dignity, professionalism and devotion”.