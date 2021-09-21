EU Commission: launch of the new Erasmus+ app and European Student Card. Schinas, “the future is digital”

foto SIR/Marco Calvarese

The European Commission has today launched the new Erasmus+ application, “marking a new milestone in the digitalisation” of the EU programme. The new app, available in all EU languages, “will provide a digital European Student Card to each student, valid all across the European Union”, a statement reads. “The future is digital, and this renewed app will make sure students are going even more paperless”. European Commission Vice-President Margaritis Schinas said: “I am glad that the interface of our flagship programme for young people, Erasmus+, is becoming more like them. More digital, more mobile, and more community-oriented. The new app and its embedded Student Card are emblematic of the European Education Area we stand for”. Thanks to the new app, which works on Android and iOS systems, students will be able: to browse and select their destination among their university’s partners; to sign their online learning agreement; to discover events and useful tips about their destination, and get in touch with other students; and to obtain their European Student Card to get access to services, museums, cultural activities and special deals in their host university and country. “Over 4,000 universities are currently involved in the Erasmus Without Paper Network, which enables them to securely exchange data and more easily identify learning agreements. This digital cooperation allows the rollout and wide recognition of the European Student Card”.