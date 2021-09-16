Malta: day of prayer and fasting for Afghan people. Call for testimonies for the beatification of the Casolani couple

The Archdiocese of Malta is observing a day of prayer and fasting today for “all those who suffer as a result of political instability in Afghanistan”. Mgr. Charles Scicluna presided over a Eucharistic celebration at 9.30 this morning, which was broadcast on the national television channel. “All Catholics are encouraged to join in personal prayer and fasting”, and to follow and participate in the moments of prayer which youth groups, students, parishes and other Catholic groups have organised at the chapel of the college in Msida, from 8 to 20 today. Also today, the Church of Malta has addressed an invitation to “anyone who has writings or documents on the married couple Heny and Inez Casolani” to please inform the vice postulator, Antonio Quintano. This is to contribute to process aimed at assessing the exemplary life and spirituality of the Maltese spouses. The beatification process was officially opened in 2015 by Archbishop Charles Scicluna who has now set up a commission charged with examining their documents and writings. The cause is entrusted to the postulator general of the Augustinians, since the couple belonged to the Third Order of St. Augustine.