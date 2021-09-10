Ukraine: UCU Days celebrating 30 years since the Country’s independence

30 years since Ukrainian independence and future perspectives – this is the focus of the traditional annual Days of the Ukrainian Catholic University (UCU) taking place until September 14 in Lviv. It’s a week of celebration marking the start of the new academic year, the coordination board explained, and the activities proposed are “an opportunity to get acquainted with the university, and to attend open lectures, master classes, and public interviews with guest speakers”. It is also the traditional induction for first-year students and a celebration of the feast day of the University Church of the Holy Wisdom of God. The week-long programme will culminate with the national youth festival Wings of Hope. UCU Days are also an opportunity to celebrate the fact that the Project Management Institute Ukraine Chapter included the university in the list of thirty top projects developed during Ukraine’s three decades of independence with significant impact on the country’s current situation. The list also includes milestones like building the Chernobyl Shelter or visa-free travel.