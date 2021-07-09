CCEE-FAFCE: Memorandum of Understanding. Card. Bagnasco, “Pastors and families together for the new evangelisation of Europe

Il card. Bagnasco, presidente Ccee (foto SIR/Marco Calvarese)

With the signatures of Card. Angelo Bagnasco, President of the Council of the European Bishops’ Conferences (CCEE), and of Vincenzo Bassi, President of the Federation of Catholic Family Associations in Europe (FAFCE), “a Memorandum of Understanding was signed between the two organisations to formalise the cooperation already in place”. This is according to a statement issued from St. Gallen, Switzerland, where the CCEE is based. “Pastors and families are called to be together”, Card. Bagnasco said, “for the new evangelisation of Europe: unity is what attracts people to God. And this is a sign of unity. In the face of the challenges of secularisation and falling birth rates, there is an urgent need to avoid defeatism and rather, to roll up our sleeves and work together”. This Memorandum of Understanding is part of CCEE’s mission to “foster closer communication and cooperation between the Bishops and the Bishops’ Conferences of Europe, while respecting the function and competence of each, in order to promote and inspire the new evangelisation in the European context”.