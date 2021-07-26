Lithuania: in Vilnius, card. Parolin will ordain mgr. Kulbokas, new nuncio to Ukraine, bishop

Mgr. Visvaldas Kulbokas, who was appointed nuncio to Ukraine by Pope Francis on June 15th 2021 (as well as archbishop with a titular see in Martana), will be consecrated a bishop in Vilnius on August 14th. The Vatican Secretary of State, card. Pietro Parolin, will officiate the ceremony in the arch-cathedral of Stanislav and Vladislav. Born in 1974 and a priest since 1998, Visvaldas Kulbokas entered the seminary of Telšiai in 1992. He graduated in ecclesiastic law at the Pontifical University of the Holy Cross in Rome, then he took a PhD in theology. He subsequently attended the Pontifical Ecclesiastic Academy and in 2004 he joined the diplomatic service of the Holy See. Kulbokas has already worked in the nunciature of Lebanon, the Netherlands, the Russian Federation, in the section for relations with States of the Vatican Secretariat of State, and in the nunciature of Kenya.