Germany: Mgr. Schick (Archbishop of Bamberg), “prayers for the dead and desperate, for reconstruction and care of creation”

The number of victims continues to rise in Germany. The Minister President of the State of Rhineland-Palatinate, Malu Dreyer, spoke of 60 deaths today and of at least 40 deaths in the North Rhine-Westphalia region. Volunteers from neighbouring Länder and organizations, such as the Red Cross, Caritas, the Order of Malta and the Order of Saint John, are making a significant contribution to the relief efforts. Many have expressed their closeness and solidarity. “In the chapel, I have before my eyes the images of the catastrophe”, the Archbishop of Bamberg, Mgr. Ludwig Schick, wrote: “Where is God? Faith is shaking! There is a growing resignation. But Jesus says: Pray and work!”. Hence the Archbishop calls for prayers “for the dead and the desperate, that they may find strength and courage; for reconstruction and renewal, and for the care of creation”. Even the Bishop of Rottenburg-Stuttgart, Mgr. Gebhard Fürst, expressed his closeness and offered a reflection inspired by the floods: “At least now everyone must acknowledge that climate change is a reality for us too, and start doing small things in person to preserve creation”.