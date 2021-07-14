Green Deal: EU Commission, “Europe first climate-neutral continent by 2050”. Von der Leyen, “a healthy planet for the next generation”

Bruxelles, 14 luglio: Ursula von der Leyen e Paolo Gentiloni (foto SIR/European Commission)

A package of proposals to “make the EU’s climate, energy, land use, transport and taxation policies fit for reducing net greenhouse gas emissions by at least 55% by 2030, compared to 1990 levels”. This is what was adopted – and widely advertised – by the European Commission today, which said in a statement: “Achieving these emission reductions in the next decade is crucial to Europe becoming the world’s first climate-neutral continent by 2050 and making the European Green Deal a reality”. With today’s proposals, the Commission is presenting the legislative tools to deliver on the targets agreed in the European Climate Law and “fundamentally transform our economy and society for a fair, green and prosperous future”.

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said: “The fossil fuel economy has reached its limits. We want to leave the next generation a healthy planet as well as good jobs and growth that does not hurt our nature. The European Green Deal is our growth strategy that is moving towards a decarbonised economy. Europe was the first continent to declare to be climate neutral in 2050, and now we are the very first ones to put a concrete roadmap on the table. Europe walks the talk on climate policies through innovation, investment and social compensation”.