COP26: Pope Francis to meet with Bishops in Scotland. Great expectations in the Church and in the country

During the “very short time” in which the Pontiff will be in Scotland to attend the COP26 in November, the Bishops “have welcomed the prospect of a meeting with Pope Francis”, a spokesperson for the Bishops’ Conference of Scotland said in a statement released on the website today. “Having written to the Holy Father to assure him of a warm welcome, should he attend the Conference, they are delighted to hear that he does hope to attend and would be glad to meet with them in Glasgow”, the statement reads. “While many pastoral, ecumenical and interfaith gatherings would be desirable while he is with us”, the spokesperson added, “time constraints, sadly mean such a full programme will not be possible”.