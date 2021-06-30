European Union: Slovenia at the helm of the Council of the European Union. Economic recovery, rule of law and security on its six-monthly agenda

Today is the last day Portugal will be heading the Council of the European Union before passing the baton over to Slovenia tomorrow, July 1st. In the last six months, 554 official events were organised in Portugal, 23 agreements were entered into; 29,500 followers were on its social media and 300 thousand people visited www.2021portugal.eu, the website opened for the six month’s Presidency that was named “Time to act: for a fair, green and digital recovery”. “The Portuguese Presidency made a promise and kept it”, the website says today. “We have managed to achieve results that are essential for the recovery of Europe, a Europe that will be anchored in the green and digital transitions and will not leave anyone behind”. Over the last six months, “the EU was present in the lives of all its citizens and provided effective answers to their concerns and expectations”. As from tomorrow, the buck will pass to Slovenia, which, consistently with its motto, “Together. Resilient. Europe”, sets out to “facilitate the EU’s recovery and reinforce its resilience, reflect on the future of Europe, strengthen the rule of law and European values, and increase security and stability in the European neighbourhood”. Items on the agenda include 190 events that will take place “all over the country, to bring the Presidency closer to Slovenians and local communities”. The first one will be held tomorrow, and it is the ritual visit of the European Commission and an exchange of views between president Ursula von der Leyen and Prime Minister Janez Janša.