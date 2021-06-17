Eurobarometer: “Broad support” for COVID-19 vaccination, but some segments of society still hesitant

The latest Flash Eurobarometer survey conducted at the end of May shows that three-quarters of the EU population (75%) “agree that COVID-19 vaccines are the only way to end the pandemic”. Nearly seven out of ten respondents (69%) “are either already vaccinated, or eager to be vaccinated as soon as possible” and “79% intend to get vaccinated sometime this year”. According to Eurobarometer, however, there are significant variations among Member States and by age group, with people under 45 being more hesitant than people above that age. On average, 70% believe that the EU plays “a key role in ensuring access to COVID-19 vaccines in their country”. A narrow majority are satisfied with the way the EU has handled the vaccination strategy (47% satisfied, 45% dissatisfied). Opinions on the way national governments have handled this strategy are slightly more negative (46% satisfied, 49% dissatisfied). The survey was conducted among 26,106 people between 21 and 26 May 2021.