Conference on the Future of Europe: convention of young Catholics organised by Comece. Debate about democracy and values

The third of the three webinars organised by the Commission of the Bishops’ Conferences of the European Union (Comece) as part of the Conference on the Future of Europe will take place on June 17th. Such three events want to be a “convention” of young Catholics to make a contribution to the process of the Conference. “Democracy and European values: shaping tomorrow’s Europe” is the title of this event, which will be opened by the “inspirational speech”, as it has been defined in the programme, of Victoria Martin de la Torre, spokesperson of the president of the Social Democrat group at the European Parliament; it will be followed by the opening address of Agnieszka Zarzyńska, who deals with development for Young Caritas Europe. The conference will go in three discussion groups (about “democracy and youth participation”, “across-borders democracy and European values”, “democracy, media and misinformation”). At the plenary session, each group will report the outcome of their discussions, then, after the guest speakers’ feedback, Manuel Barrios Prieto, general secretary of Comece, will sum up the afternoon’s work. To register, go to youth@comece.eu. The themes of the first two events organised by Comece were “Just social recovery: building a Europe of solidarity and fraternity” (June 3rd) and “Ecological and digital transitions: taking care of our common house” (June 10th).