Sweden. Anti-Covid restrictions relaxing. Up to 50 people at Masses and liturgies

In Sweden, as from tomorrow, June 1st, up to 50 people can go to church: at last, the nationwide restrictions for places of worship are relaxing too, as for weeks only up to eight people had been able to gather and attend celebrations there. The new measures have been described by the cardinal of Stockholm, Anders Arborelius, in a video and in a notice for the diocese. Up to 50 people can go to church on condition the space is large enough for people to maintain social distancing. The count does not include priests, altar boys, readers, singers and musicians. No more than 50 people can attend christenings, weddings, funeral services, confirmations and first communions, if celebrated in church. On the contrary, outdoor celebrations can be attended by as many as 100 people if places have not been reserved; or 500 if places have been reserved. “Public services with an unrestricted number of attendants cannot be celebrated”, as pointed out in the notice from the diocese of Stockholm, and “the parish priest must make sure that not so many people go to Mass as to cause mass gatherings and chaos, and certainly no more than those allowed by the authorities”. Rules and figures could however be further restricted in some regions, depending on the infection rates.